Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.3% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,555,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 532,446 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 353,101 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 157,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

