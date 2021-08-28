Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the July 29th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 362,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,461,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 382,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 127,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 206,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

