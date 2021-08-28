Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,346 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after buying an additional 382,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,529,020,000 after buying an additional 786,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

