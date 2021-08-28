Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,306 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Visa were worth $93,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 260,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,481,000 after acquiring an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 30.3% during the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.17 on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

