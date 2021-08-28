Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

