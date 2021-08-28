Vitae One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,417.00 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vitae has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

