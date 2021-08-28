VITE (VITE) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.43 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. VITE has a market cap of $45.69 million and $7.43 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0937 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00055432 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000186 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,019,924,645 coins and its circulating supply is 487,353,535 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

