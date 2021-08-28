VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0010 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $749,918.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.74 or 0.00748494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00098872 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

