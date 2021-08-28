Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the July 29th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VWAGY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,811. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $166.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

VWAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

