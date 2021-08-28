Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

VOYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

