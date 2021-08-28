Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Down 50.7% in August

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the July 29th total of 115,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $13.07. 79,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

