Voyager Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.34 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $825.26 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00007624 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

