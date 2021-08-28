Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,915 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRM. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at $345,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at $1,914,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 142.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 1,028.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 352,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 321,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.63 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.84.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

