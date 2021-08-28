Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,322,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.85% of Vuzix worth $79,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 11.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 33.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

VUZI stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 2.44.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

