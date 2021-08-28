W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of W. R. Berkley worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.