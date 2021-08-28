Wagerr Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and approximately $11,290.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.00386686 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,766,206 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

