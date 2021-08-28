Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 3.9%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.48. 86,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 233,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

