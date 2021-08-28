Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,189 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 81.8% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $146.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,696,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $50,596,011.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $456,123,284.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

