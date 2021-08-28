Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 2.6% Higher Over Last Week

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $73.04 million and $7.69 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.95 or 0.06621410 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00133388 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,363,679 coins and its circulating supply is 77,642,647 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

