Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $164.21 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $164.21 million and $3.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00095789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00291443 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00016169 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003846 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,582,363 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.