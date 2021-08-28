WandX (WAND) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, WandX has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. WandX has a total market capitalization of $99,091.88 and approximately $115.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WandX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.85 or 0.00749465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101384 BTC.

About WandX

WandX is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WandX’s official website is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WandX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.