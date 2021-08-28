Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $43.85 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

