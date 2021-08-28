Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

