Warp Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $316,429.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 107.2% higher against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $180.57 or 0.00368968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $843,980.05 and $316,429.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Warp Finance

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

