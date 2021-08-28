Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

HCC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,767. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after buying an additional 181,390 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 566,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

