WAX (WAXP) Price Up 104.9% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. WAX has a market cap of $646.01 million and approximately $252.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 104.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,776,570,546 coins and its circulating supply is 1,717,027,923 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

