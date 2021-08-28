WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,689 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after buying an additional 1,242,691 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $61,710,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,258,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 162.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 783,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after buying an additional 485,061 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 416.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 408,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 329,500 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.95.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

REXR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

