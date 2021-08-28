WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 4,038 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $141.74 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.66.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $1,798,085 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

