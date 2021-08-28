WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Ingevity worth $11,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Ingevity during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

