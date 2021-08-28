WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 73,407 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,407 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 2.94% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMTV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $12.37 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

