WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,474 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Boot Barn worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $245,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

