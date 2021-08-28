WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Avient worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

