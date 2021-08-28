WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $33,856,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 760,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,423,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $203.63 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.98.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

