WCM Investment Management LLC Has $12.30 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of The Timken worth $12,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 33.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after acquiring an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 306,256 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

The Timken stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.54.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

