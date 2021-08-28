WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,241 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of 1Life Healthcare worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.29. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276 over the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.