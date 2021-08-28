WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of LHC Group worth $11,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

LHCG stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.86.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

