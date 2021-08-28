Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. 443,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,507. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Webster Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 81,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 116.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 64,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 65.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 208.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

