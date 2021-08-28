Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 6th Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,128,684 shares during the period. Welltower makes up 4.2% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.41% of Welltower worth $141,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483,421 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Welltower by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,667 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.52.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. 2,041,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,641. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

