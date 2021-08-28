WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

WesBanco has increased its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.