Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,762 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

