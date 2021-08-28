Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 47.1% in August

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the July 29th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 603,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. 23,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.