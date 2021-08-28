Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Position Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 78.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $13,175,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

NYSE:WLK opened at $88.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.91. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $106.47. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

