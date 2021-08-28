WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of WestRock worth $20,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its position in WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.24. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

