Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,476 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 54.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 214,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 75,718 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 17.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 261,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after acquiring an additional 39,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

WY stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

