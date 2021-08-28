WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.11 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $821.19 million and approximately $21.70 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00002275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051845 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00025872 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008297 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 938,360,250 coins and its circulating supply is 738,360,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

