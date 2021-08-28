Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.9 days.

A number of research firms have commented on WHITF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Shares of WHITF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 10,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60. Whitehaven Coal has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.