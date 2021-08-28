Wilder World (WILD) Market Capitalization Tops $138.27 Million

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Wilder World has traded 123.2% higher against the dollar. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for $2.03 or 0.00004177 BTC on exchanges. Wilder World has a market cap of $138.27 million and $4.44 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wilder World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00052401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00052437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00106631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.49 or 0.00751680 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,072,884 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.