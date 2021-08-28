Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $183.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock valued at $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

