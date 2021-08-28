WinCash (WCC) Market Capitalization Hits $68,800.15

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, WinCash has traded 107.9% higher against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $68,800.15 and $25.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WinCash Coin Profile

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

