Winco (WCO) Price Up 141.4% This Week

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Winco has a market capitalization of $515,765.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winco coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Winco has traded up 141.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Winco alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.02 or 0.00397729 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.35 or 0.01042070 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Winco Profile

Winco (CRYPTO:WCO) is a coin. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 coins and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 coins. Winco’s official website is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io

Buying and Selling Winco

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Winco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.